Griffin Securities Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of HAL opened at $29.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

