FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Lumen Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 611,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 684,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

