Cormark Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.19 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.40 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,800.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

