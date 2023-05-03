Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells $36,527.22 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Seres Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.