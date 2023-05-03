Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells $36,527.22 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
