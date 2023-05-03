Parth Mehrotra Sells 1,102 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $30,856.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Parth Mehrotra sold 1,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 290 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $8,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $633,816.16.

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

