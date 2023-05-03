Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
