Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE CLW opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $88,151.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

