Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

