Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,426,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,140,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

