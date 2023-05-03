Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
