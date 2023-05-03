Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLT opened at $145.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $154.70.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

