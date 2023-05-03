Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.