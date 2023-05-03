EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

EYPT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

