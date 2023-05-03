EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
EYPT opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
