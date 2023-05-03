Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Noah Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Noah stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.