Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAHGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Noah Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Noah stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

