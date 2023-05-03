Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

