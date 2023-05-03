Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 2.3 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

