Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

