Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avinger (AVGR)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.