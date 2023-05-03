StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

In related news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

