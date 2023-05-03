U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
