U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

