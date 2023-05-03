Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

