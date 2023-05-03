Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of AZRE stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
