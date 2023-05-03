Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

