Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.