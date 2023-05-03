Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

