Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

