StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.9 %

KOSS stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

