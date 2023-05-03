Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.