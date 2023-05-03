Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $19.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

