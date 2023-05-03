Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $19.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 163.16%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
