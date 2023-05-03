Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Critical Contrast

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.06 million 0.98 -$5.58 million N/A N/A Expion360 $7.16 million 4.93 -$7.54 million ($1.17) -4.37

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -34.78% -27.50% -21.69% Expion360 -105.21% -205.40% -131.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Expion360 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

