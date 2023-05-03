Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $29.40

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

