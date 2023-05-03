SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 75.3% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 90.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SmartRent by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.85. SmartRent has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

