Steve Sanghi Acquires 23,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steve Sanghi bought 16,700 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.70 per share, with a total value of $1,998,990.00.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,591,000 after buying an additional 562,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

