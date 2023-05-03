EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CFO Mark A. Pompa Sells 25,000 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in EMCOR Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.