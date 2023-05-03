Dennis B. Story Sells 32,125 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

