Timothy John O’connor Sells 15,625 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

