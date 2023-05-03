Anthony Guzzi Sells 11,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average is $151.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

