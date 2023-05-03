Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Evan Sharp Sells 55,241 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

