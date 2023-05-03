Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,060 shares in the company, valued at $53,833,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $1,298,302.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $1,398,138.34.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,324.90.

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.25. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.