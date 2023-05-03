Phillip G. Creek Sells 19,649 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MHO opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $68.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
