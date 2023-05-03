Mark J. Rubash Sells 7,323 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 357,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.