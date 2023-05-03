Brian J. Smith Acquires 10,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

