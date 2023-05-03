Scott W. Wine Purchases 30,438 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 7.0 %

USB stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 658,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 403,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

