Bradley C. Irwin Sells 8,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 114,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

