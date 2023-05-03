Brian Lian Sells 45,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,344,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Lian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Brian Lian sold 79,336 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,463,749.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Brian Lian sold 22,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

VKTX stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

