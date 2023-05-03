Charles D. Forman Sells 15,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

