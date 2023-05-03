Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,653,022.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

Shares of COUR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

