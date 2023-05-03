Ware H. Grove Sells 18,485 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

See Also

