Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells 32,599 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 32,599 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $847,899.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

