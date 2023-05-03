Simon Leung Sells 10,174 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SNX opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

