Robert Bruce Larson Sells 32,544 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $112,083,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.