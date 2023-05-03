Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 38,783 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $457,251.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731,949 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,678.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72.

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.