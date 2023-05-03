Matthew J. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE MATX opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 124.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

