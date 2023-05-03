Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,887,058.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

XPEL stock opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

